2020 Delhi riots: Woman accused of killing cop nabbed

New Delhi: A 27-year-old woman, accused in the killing of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, was arrested from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said on Friday.



Apart from Lal, the then Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma and then ACP Gokalpuri Anuj Kumar also sustained serious injuries, police said, adding fifty other policemen were also among the injured.

During technical surveillance, it surfaced that the mobile number of the accused was not in use, but on thorough analysing of the call details records, one mobile number of her close relative was found to be frequently calling customer care number of a particular company situated in Noida which created the suspicion, a senior police officer said.