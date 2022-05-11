2020 Delhi riots: HC asks cops to respond to Khalid Saifi's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the city police on a plea by Khalid Saifi, founder of the organisation 'United Against Hate', seeking bail in a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi riots in February 2020.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the police on the petition challenging the trial court's April 8 order by which Saifi's bail plea was dismissed.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad accepted the notice on behalf of the Delhi government.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on July 11. Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Saifi, submitted that he was in custody for over 800 days and his case was different from the other co-accused. The trial court had dismissed the bail plea, saying the allegations against Saifi were prima facie true.

The activist was charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with the sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

Saifi is accused of being the "mastermind" of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.