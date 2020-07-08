2,008 fresh cases; 50 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,008 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally here to 1,02,831 while the death toll mounted to 3,165 with 50 fatalities. However, 74,217 patients of these have recovered from the contagious disease and only 5,003 of them are recuperating in hospitals, with an active case count of 25,449.



The Delhi government said that 17,141 patients are recovering in home isolation. The official health bulletin showed that 22,448 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 8,795 were RT-PCR tests and 13,653 were rapid antigen tests. The number of containment zones has increased to 454 now.

Meanwhile, in a bid to encourage plasma donations, the Delhi Health Department has issued orders directing all COVID-19 hospitals to get feedback from recovered patients about their willingness to donate plasma. In another order, all hospitals were directed to put up flex boards of 12x10 feet at their gates with a message from the CM asking recovered patients to consider donating plasma.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited the COVID-19 Care Centre being set up at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village here to inspect it and announced that it would be ready to receive patients from Wednesday. In a tweet, Sisodia said the Delhi government's 500-bed facility in East

Delhi had been readied in just six days.