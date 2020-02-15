200 CCTV cameras in Tis Hazari soon
New Delhi: In the backdrop of clashes between lawyers and police at Delhi's Tis Hazari court complex last year, the Delhi government is soon going to install 200 CCTV cameras in the courtrooms. The contentions were made by a committee constituted in pursuance to directions issued by the Supreme Court in 2018 to install CCTV cameras within the court complexes in the national Capital.
