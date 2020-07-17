200 beds to come up at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

ghaziabad: The Delhi government on Thursday gave its not to make 200 beds operational at the under-construction Ambedkar Nagar Hospital in order to ramp up the bed strength amid the surge in the coronavirus cases in the city.



An official order said the Council of Ministers of the Delhi government has approved the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare to make beds operational at the hospital.

The order said a medical officer, some specialists and experienced doctor shall be posted in diverted capacity.

It also said the hospital is permitted to directly engage senior resident and junior resident doctors on already settled terms and conditions.

"Nursing and paramedical staff shall be engaged by the hospital against the already created posts. However, some nursing and paramedical staff shall be provided from other hospitals to start the operation," it said.

The personal protective equipment (PPEs) and oxygen cylinders shall be supplied by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) out of the supplies received from the Centre, it said, adding that the hospital can also procure oxygen cylinders from authorised re-filler.

"The services of private labs are permitted to be assigned or requisitioned on nomination basis at Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK)/Centre Government Health Scheme(CGHS) rate," it said.

