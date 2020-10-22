20-yr-old COVID-19 +ve woman flees from AIIMS, husband files complaint

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have now started their hunt for a 20-year-old COVID-19 positive woman, who allegedly fled from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after her test results arrived. Interestingly, the woman's husband, a hotel worker, had first reported his wife to be missing and then gone back to the police to disclose that she might be COVID-19 +ve and could be endangering the lives of others.



The woman is yet to be traced and police said they have registered a case against her for violating pandemic rules and are looking for her.

The couple lives in Greater Kailash, according to the husband, who added that on October 18, his wife was feeling unwell and went to AIIMS. At the hospital, she was tested for the contagious disease and her report showed her to be positive for the virus. However, the next day when the woman was asked to get admitted to the COVID Centre, she said she would not go and escaped.

Meanwhile, the woman's husband filed a police complaint alleging that his wife had gone missing, police said. Further, the investigation revealed that the woman, after leaving the hospital, managed to reach her rented house in Zamrudpur village in south Delhi. Fearing that she would be caught, she again left from there.

As per the husband, his wife did not inform the doctors and left the hospital and when she reached the house, he had left for his work and without telling him, she had left the house, frightened of the disease.

The police said the woman's husband came to the police station and then again

informed that his wife might be COVID-19 positive and had escaped from AIIMS. He also filed the missing person complaint. According to the police, her husband said she

not only risked her life but others also.

A case has been registered under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) at the Greater Kailash Police Station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the investigation in the case is going on. "The woman is still untraceable. Once the woman is traced, more details would be clear," the official said.