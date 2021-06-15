'20% youth have got jabs but must now shut centres as stocks run out'

New Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi on Monday said that the Delhi government has managed to administer Covid vaccines (either with one or both doses) to 20 per cent of the city's youth between the ages of 18 and 44 but also said that government centres for this age group would have to shut down from today (Tuesday) due to low stocks.

Atishi, while announcing the daily vaccination bulletin, said that on Tuesday more than half of the Delhi government centres administering Covishield to the 18-44 age group will be shut unless fresh stocks arrive from the Centre. As for Covaxin, she added that the city has two days' worth of supply for this age group but it is reserved only for those who are due to get their second dose.

She said, "As far as the youth is concerned, since the very beginning we kept saying that the youth is very enthusiastic to get vaccinated." In fact, a day ago, the MLA had also noted that the pace of Covid vaccination in the city picks up every time the youth get vaccines from themselves.

She added that this could be good to rid a lot of people of vaccine hesitancy. However, she said for this, the vaccine must be available and requested the Centre to send more vaccines for the 18-44 age group. "And even after the vaccination remaining open for such a limited time, 20 per cent of the youth of Delhi have been vaccinated. This shows that the youth wants to get vaccinated. Therefore, it has been our repeated appeal to the Centre that they make the vaccines available to Delhi as soon as possible," she said.

As for those above 45, the Delhi government said it has 11 days' Covaxin and 24 days' Covishield left. Atishi said, "60,88,469 people have been vaccinated in Delhi, out of which 46,45,750 people have got the first and 14.42 lakh people have got both the doses."