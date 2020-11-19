20-year-old stabbed while resisting snatching; cops donate blood

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was stabbed and his mobile phone, money were snatched in Burari, police said on Thursday, adding that some cops had doneted blood to save the victim's life.

Police said on November 15, a PCR call regarding a robbery was received. At the spot, the injured, identified as Vikash (20), got admitted to the BJRM hospital and after primary treatment, he was referred to the BSA hospital for further treatment. As the victim was unconscious, his mother was asked about the incident, who stated that 2-3 boys had committed robbed his mobile phone and Rs. 500. When he resisted, one of them stabbed knife at the right side of his chest.



"It was further disclosed that the injured Vikash belongs to a very poor family and during treatment, doctors asked his mother to immediately arrange blood for victim," police said. "Victim's mother disclosed about the need of blood and head constable Sanjay Tyagi and constable Vinod donated blood to the injured Vikash and saved his life," they added.

