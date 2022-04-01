20-year-old arrested for Ggm priest's murder over personal rivalry

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Thursday solved the murder of 85-year-old head priest Govind Dass whose gruesome killing had to led to shock and anger among residents of Kadarpur where the temple was situated.



The law enforcement officials have arrested a 20-year-old person identified as Chaman who reportedly confessed to hacking the head priest to death on Tuesday night at around 11:30 pm. According to law enforcement officials Chaman was furious over the head priest Govind Dass peeing near the memorial statues of his village elders. According to Gurugram Police this incident occurred on March 29 following which Chaman without having consideration of head priest's age and his ailments got into scuffle.

Chaman was however prevented from causing any physical harm to Govind Dass by nearby locals around the area. Still furious over the entire incident, Chaman at around 11:15 reached the temple complex in Kadarpur where Govind Dass used to reside. From the temple complex he got hold of the axe which he found lying in the garden area. Upon entering the room of Govind Dass, Chaman in the fit of rage attacked an octogenarian priest several times while the priest was still under sleep and later fled from the spot.

The decapitated body of the Head priest later seen by devotees had sent shockwaves around the area. There were several speculations to begin of what would have led to such a gruesome murder. With a lot of robberies having taken place inside temple complexes in recent days, it was felt that this was one more robbery attempt that had gone wrong.

Following the incident, the Gurugram Police took help of its forensic team and also special crime branch team to solve this crime.

"As of now from our investigations Chaman does not seem to have any criminal record so far. He however was enraged as he felt that with head priest (who was referred as Baba) eased himself near the memorial statue of his elder who was his distant uncle it amounted to lack of respect and dignity for which he wanted to punish Baba and eventually murdered him in the fit of rage," said Inspector Preet Pal ACP (Crime).