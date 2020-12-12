20 to 25 kms of farmers at Tikri — dotted with diverse protest posters

New delhi: As the farmers' protest continues to intensify and expand in scale at the Capital's several border points, with the line of farmers' tractors and trucks going up to 20 to 25 kms from the Delhi-Haryana border at Tikri, protest posters have now become a common sight.

One can't help but notice a variety of posters and banners that are emerging out of the movement, acting as a symbol of resistance and helping strengthen its reach.

At both the Singhu and Tikri borders, two of the crucial spots where farmers have been staging a dharna for more than two weeks now, apart from messages conveying the farmers' plight and the impact of the farm laws they were opposing, several posters decrying "Godi Media" and specifically attacking PM Narendra Modi for his "anti-people policies" have also come up as part of the agitation.

At both the border points, an array of posters such as those reading, "WE ARE FARMERS…NOT TERRORISTS", "CORPORATE BHAGAO…KISAN BACHAO" and "TAKE BACK 3 BLACK FARMING LAWS", dominate the protests that show no signs of abating.

Also, a majority of the protesting farmers are seen sporting badges reading, "I love Kheti" and "Proud Farmers", distributed to them by various organisations. "Mediums such as posters and badges act as additional tools to convey one's message effectively. Apart from vocal, the written form of agitation is very essential to our protest," a farmer from Jind in Haryana told Millennium Post.

"People allege that we are Khalistanis…so I made it a point to wear this badge saying 'Proud Farmers' so that no one can question my identity," another farmer from Jind said.

A stall showcasing various posters and banners documenting the farmers' plight has also been set up by a couple of Delhi University students at Tikri and has been a hit among the protestors.

"We previously installed our stall at the Singhu border and several farmers have come and asked us to make posters as per their choice… they think it helps in strengthening their movement and makes people aware about their demands… even I hail from a farmer's family so I can relate to their struggle," student Rajveer Kaur said.

Using different sketch pens while making another poster for the day, Dharmendra Singh, hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, said he starts penning his thoughts on paper whenever an idea strikes him.

"Several local people come and click pictures with my posters which further helps in making it popular on social media and amplifying our voices," he said, showing several posters he had made.

"Posters like 'Kheti Humara Dhandha Nahi Hai…Virasat Hai', 'Punjab Ka Naujawan Druggie Nahi…Ankhi Hai' are some of the popular ones that have struck a chord with me and fellow protestors," Singh added.

Meanwhile, at the Singhu border, among several posters conveying their opposition to coverage by certain media channels, a poster reading, "Don't Cover us…You are Fake Media…#GODI MEDIA" was attached to the bonnet of a tractor.

"We know that the godi media is trying to distract viewers from the issue and show us in a bad light…this is why we support local channels who broadcast our genuine concerns…there are also several people who pose as journalists, come to the protest site and try to vitiate the atmosphere," Maninder Singh, hailing from Fatehabad, said.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava late on Friday night visited the Tikri border to take stock of the law and order situation and the well being of personnel posted there.

"They (CAPFs and police) are doing commendable duties during harsh winter with full appreciation of work expected out of them," the Commissioner said.