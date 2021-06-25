20 firms cheated in name of 'Make in India' defence contracts

New Delhi: The Economic and Offences Wing of Delhi Police has started their investigation on the complaints of more than 20 companies that they were cheated by three people on the pretext of business with government departments.



In the present complaint, a businessman having a factory at Noida told police that he came in contact with one KVK Murthy, one Karsh Karanwal and one Shilpa Shah. They prepositioned him to get business from various defence establishments of the Government of India under the 'Make in India' scheme. "I paid them more than Rs 4 lakh through two cheques and also service tax," he told police.

In the year 2019, Shilpa Shah called him through phone and told the complainant that her company can get him substantial orders from the various defence departments running into several crores. In the first week of November 2019, the complainant visited their office in the Greater Kailash area.

"In their office, I was introduced to Karsh who told me that he would get us registered in various defence departments (CSD, DRDO, Indian Navy, Airforce) and get us business under the Make in India scheme," the complainant said.

Further, Murthy along with Shah visited his factory in Noida to motivate him to pay more than Rs 4 lakh so that he can get register with defence departments.

Later, the complainant visited the suspect's office in Greater Kailash and later paid the money. These suspects also gave him a cheque, as per complainant it was postdated, of

Rs 4.64 lakh to reassure him that in the case they are not able to get his company registered with defence departments, the money would be refunded as per agreement. Then the complainant, through social media, came to know that these three suspects duped several people.

A complaint was filed and a case was registered. During the investigation, police found that more than 20 companies from Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Greater Noida, Hyderabad, Faridabad, Varodara were cheated.