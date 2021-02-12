2-yr-old boy sexually assaulted by 16-yr-old domestic servant

New Delhi: A two-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by his 16-year-old domestic servant in Rajouri Garden area of West Delhi. Police have apprehended the child in conflict with the law (CCL) from a railway station in



the city.

The complainant in the case was the victim's father who informed police that on February 9, his son was sexually assaulted by his domestic servant aged about 16 years. "He alleged that about 11:50 pm, their domestic servant took the child from her mother to the first floor and assured her that he will make him sleep. After that, the mother of the kid indulged in other household chores," police

said.

Police said, after 4-5 minutes, she went upstairs to see the child and found that the room was locked from inside and her son was crying bitterly. "She unlocked the door and found that the diaper of her son was down and there was blood coming from his anus. When she confronted the domestic servant, he ran away from there," the official said. She immediately took her child to the police and narrated the whole incident. The child was immediately sent to the hospital for medical

examination.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the CCL was working as a domestic servant for the last two and a half

years.

"The boy was a native of Bihar, so there was an apprehension that he might leave Delhi soon. Following this, immediately several teams of Rajouri Garden police station were formed and an intensive search was carried out at inter-state bus stands as well as railway stations," the official said.

On February 10, at about 9.00 am, the CCL was apprehended outside a railway station.

Police claimed that he admitted to doing unnatural intercourse with the victim child. He has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home.