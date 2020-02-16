2 trapped in house collapse in Delhi

Millennium Post
New Delhi: At least two persons were feared trapped after a house collapsed in south Delhi's C.R. Park area on Sunday, fire officials said.

"Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site," said Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg.

The rescue and search operations were underway.

IANS

