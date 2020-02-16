2 trapped in house collapse in Delhi
New Delhi: At least two persons were feared trapped after a house collapsed in south Delhi's C.R. Park area on Sunday, fire officials said.
"Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site," said Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg.
The rescue and search operations were underway.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Punjab school van tragedy: Principal, driver arrested on...16 Feb 2020 11:13 AM GMT
Fire breaks out in Kolkata''s Rajabazar area16 Feb 2020 11:11 AM GMT
2 trapped in house collapse in Delhi16 Feb 2020 10:32 AM GMT
J P Nadda summons Giriraj Singh, 'cautions' him over remark...16 Feb 2020 10:18 AM GMT
PM Modi on CAA: 'Despite pressure, we stand by our16 Feb 2020 10:15 AM GMT