2 test +ve in Noida, 14 discharged in one day

Noida: Two positive Covid-19 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Sunday. Both of these patients are relatives (a 40-year-old brother-in-law and 80-year-old mother-in-law) of the Covid-19 positive patient from sector 22 in Noida who had succumbed to the infection on Friday.



On early Friday morning, a 60-year-old man from Sector 22 of Noida, died of pneumonia at GIMS, a day after he was tested Covid-19 positive. Following which, the health department has shifted his family members and relatives into quarantine facility and their samples were sent to laboratory for testing.

"Out of the 33 reports received on Sunday, 31 were negative while two persons were tested positive for Covid-19. There are still 452 persons in institutional quarantine at our six different quarantine facility in the district and their reports are awaited," said district surveillance officer, Dr. Sunil Dohare.

Meanwhile, 14 positive patients were discharged from Sharda hospital on Sunday after they were tested negative in their two consecutive reports. Among those discharged from hospital include a CRPF jawan and six children.

This is by far the maximum number of discharge from hospital in a single day in Gautam Buddh Nagar after 12 patients in a single day were discharged from GIMS on April 26.Including the patients who got discharged from hospital on Sunday, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar is 61.9 per cent. The total number of positive cases from the district now are 218, number of recovered include 135 and active cases are still 81.