2 teenagers held for stabbing journalist

New Delhi: Two minor boys were on Friday evening apprehended, hours after they stabbed a journalist in South-East Delhi's Sant Nagar area in East of Kailash earlier that day, the police said, adding they are processing the minors as per the procedure.



The victim, a 26-year-old journalist with Millennium Post, said that he had gone to get a haircut at a saloon with a friend in Sant Nagar when suddenly two boys abused him from behind.

When he turned back, one of the boys came close to him and started abusing him even more, following which the boys hit the scribe on the head with a brick, and stabbed him in the stomach and his hand.

"Before they hit me, I heard one of them tell the other to take all my things. I didn't have anything but my phone in my hand," the victim said, adding around 20-25 people stood by watching and the people working at the saloon tried to save him.

The Amar Colony police station reacted promptly to the incident and secured three-four CCTV cameras, on which footage of the stabbing was caught. They zeroed in on a known hideout of smack users and found the boys there.

The police brought the boys to the police station, where the victim identified them. The boys' parents were also called, after which the children admitted to being under the influence of a substance and stabbing the victim.

The victim's Medic-Legal Certificate has been submitted to the police and they are processing the apprehension of the boys. The victim has been asked to submit the clothes he was wearing when he was stabbed as evidence.