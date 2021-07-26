2 suffocate to death while trying to fetch ball from sewage tank

Noida: Two men, in their twenties, were killed while two others have been critically injured after they fell into a sewerage water tank while trying to retrieve a cricket ball from there in Sector 6 of Noida early on Sunday morning.



According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sandeep (22) and Vishal Kumar Srivastava (27), residents of Harola village. Those hospitalised are Rakesh, a local and Haider, an e-rickshaw driver.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am when some youths were playing cricket near the sewage treatment plant of the Noida Authority located in Sector 6. While playing, a youth entered the sewerage plant by climbing the wall to get the ball, which had tipped over.

Narrating the incident, Mahesh Sahu, a local, said that the plant operator was asking them not to go near the tank. Sandeep came to get the cricket ball from the sewage tank but fell inside.

"When he didn't return, his two friends Rakesh and Vishal came and saw him lying unconscious inside the sewerage tank. They tried to pull him out but fell inside and got trapped" said Sahu.

The pump operator raised an alert and shouted for help. An e-rickshaw driver passing by rushed for help but he too fell inside and lost consciousness. Locals gathered at the spot and the police were informed.

"Following the information, a team rushed to the spot and the Fire department was also called to perform the rescue operation. The four men were pulled out from the tank and were rushed to nearby hospital where two of them were declared dead on arrival and the other two have been referred to higher medical Center in Delhi and are undergoing treatment" said Munish Chauhan, station house officer of Sector 20 police station.

The officer further said that both bodies were sent for an autopsy and the report is awaited. "Prima Facie it appears that both of them have died of suffocation due to drowning. So far we have not received any complaint in the matter by the families" added Chauhan.

Following the incident, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of Noida authority inspected the spot along with senior departmental officials and ordered an enquiry.