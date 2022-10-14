2 sharpshooters of Canada-based terror gang operator held

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters of a Canada-based terror gang operator Arshdeep Dalla, who have been wanted in the recent incident of firing upon the residence of Ankit Goel, a Bhatinda-based businessman, to meet the demand of extortion of



Rs 1 crore.

Both were sent to Delhi by Taranjot Singh aka Tanna, presently lodged in Firozpur jail of Punjab, to murder a complainant of an extortion case of Rs 5 crore, as per the directions of Arshdeep Dalla.

On September 22, a team of Special Cell arrested two shooters Ravinder Singh aka Abbi (21) and Navdeep Singh aka Navi (26) from near Shaheed Cpt. Vikram Batra flyover (Mukarba Chowk Flyover) of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi. Police also confirmed that their superior Taranjot aka Tanna also has close links with Hardeep Nijjar of KTF. Meanwhile, cops seized two semi-automatic pistols and 9 live cartridges from their possession.

A case under sections 186/353/34 IPC and 25/27/54/59 Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell police station. Police also said that some of the leaders of terror organisations based in Canada, and the UK through their various associates lodged in different jails of Punjab including gangster Taranjot Singh aka Tanna, lodged in Ferozepur Jail is going to send their shooters to Delhi and are about to carry out some heinous crimes under the direction of their handler Tanna, who is further receiving direction from Canada based terror gang operator Arshdeep Dalla, for such criminal activities.