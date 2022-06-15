2 robbers involved in street crimes nabbed

Noida: Following an early morning gun battle, two robbers involved in street crimes were nabbed by police from Sector 62, police said on Tuesday. Cops said that both the arrested criminals are part of a gang of snatchers who usually target morning walkers and pedestrians and rob them.



According to police, the gunfight took place under Sector 58 police station jurisdiction of Noida. Those arrested have been identified as Aaftab and Suraj, residents of village Gharoli in East Delhi. Both the accused were travelling on a motorcycle when police intercepted them and they have suffered bullet injury during cross-firing from police.

RanVijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said while performing routine police checking in the area, they spotted two suspicious people travelling on a motorcycle. "When police tried to stop them for checking, they sped away and opened fire on police," Singh said.

The officer further said that both the accused have got injured in retaliatory firing from police. "Police took the injured criminals to hospital for treatment and shared their details with police control room. They were identified as noted snatchers who were active in the border areas of Noida. Police checked their belongings and found seven mobile phones which were snatched by them in various incidents of street crime," Singh added.

Police has also come to know of some more people associated with this gang, the officer said. The motorcycle used by the duo has been impounded but it has been found that it is also a stolen vehicle which the accused had lifted from Mayur Vihar in Delhi, Singh said.

The police has seized illegal country-made pistols along with some ammunitions from the duo, he said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in the case and further legal proceedings are being carried out.