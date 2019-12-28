2 red sandalwood smugglers arrested

New Delhi: Two persons were arrested in Janakpuri area here for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood worth Rs 1.5 crore to 6 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday.



Total 228 logs of red sandalwood, weighing around 1279.5 kg, were recovered from their possession, they said.

The suspects have been identified as Rishi Makhan (33), a resident of Gurgaon, and Ram Parkash (52) from Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the police said.

On Thursday, police received information that a tempo, loaded with red sandalwood, would come towards Asalatpur village, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

"Around 9.30 pm, the tempo was intercepted and its driver Ram Parkash nabbed near Gori Shankar Mandir, Asalatpur," the DCP said.

Prakash told police that the consignment in his tempo belongs to Makhan, who was following him in his car. Later, the policemen also arrested Makhan, the officer added.

During interrogation, Makhan revealed that he was involved in the illegal trade from the last six months and used to smuggle red sandalwood from Tamil Nadu with the help of an accomplice in Chennai named Victor, the DCP said.

Makhan used to supply the sandalwood to local dealers and also to some traders from Nepal and China, the officer said. Forest Department officials said the recovered red sandalwood is of superior quality.