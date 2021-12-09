2 properties sealed in SDMC crackdown on property tax defaulters

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) took action against four commercial properties on Wednesday. The civic body sealed two of the properties in Chattarpur area.



While the other two properties were able to pay Rs 10 lakh outstanding property tax on the spot as a tentative amount, they will clear the rest of their dues within the 2-3 days.

SDMC's property tax department is taking strict action against any defaulters. According to officials, legal action will be taken against any defaulters in all four zones of the civic agency. The SDMC has appealed to all residents to make payment of their property taxes on time and play the role of a responsible citizen.

The civic agency had sealed two furniture showrooms on MG road for defaulting on property tax earlier this week. The civic body has been under financial duress — much like the other two

MCDs.

As a measure to boost revenue — the municipalities often propose hikes in property taxes — including in the revised budget estimates presented weeks ago. All three MCDs proposed increasing property taxes despite having withdrawn such a proposal months ago in light of the upcoming civic polls next year.