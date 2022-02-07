2 police stations in Delhi to highlight contributions of Bhagat Singh & Mahatma Gandhi to freedom struggle

New Delhi: Delhi's Parliament Street and Tughlak Road police stations will soon be revamped to highlight their historical significance and connections to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, officials said on Sunday.

The two police stations, which are drenched in multicolour lights every night, will soon have posters with quotes of Singh and Gandhi, reminding people about their contributions to the Indian freedom struggle.

Police officials said the idea is to celebrate the two legends and create awareness among people about their history associated with the police stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, "Two of our police stations in the district — Parliament Street and Tughlak Road are heritage buildings. We have already started facade lighting at these stations. However, taking it forward, we are now in the process of putting up posters with quotes on the walls of the stations to commemorate memories of our freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and Gandhiji."

"As part of the initiative, we have also planned to make arrangements to play 'bhajans' and patriotic songs within the available open premises of the two police stations," he said.

Yadav said the work has already begun.

"At Parliament Street police station, we have already put up a huge board with lighting in the background with pictures and quotes of Singh and other related information in the gallery area," he said.

"At Tughlak Road police station, facade lighting has been put up but we are yet to put up posters of Gandhi ji. We are in the process of doing that," he added.

At the entrance of Parliament Street police station, a huge board with a photo of Singh on the right reads: "It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived - Bhagat Singh."

Singh was lodged in a lock-up at this police station in connection with the Assembly Bombing case in April 1929.