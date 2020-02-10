2 persons including Afghan national held with Rs 25L at IGIA

New Delhi: In two different cases, CISF personnel detected $35,700 worth approximately Rs 25 lakh at IGI Airport.



According to CISF, on February 9, on the basis of behaviour detection, their staff of IGI Airport noticed suspicious activities of a passenger in the check-in area of Terminal-3.

During Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) at SHA, CISF personnel detected $24,500 from his two

handbags.

The passenger was later identified as Rajeev Gupta, bound for Dubai by flight. In another case reported on CISF caught an Afghan national with $11,200 worth approximately Rs 7.85 lakh, concealed inside his trolley bag.

The passenger was later identified as Abdulsamim Samadi, bound for Kabul by flight. On enquiry, neither he replied satisfactorily nor produced any valid document. The matter was informed to Customs officials. Later, both the passengers along with the recovered foreign currencies were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter, said Hemendra Singh, Public Relations Officer (CISF).