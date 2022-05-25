2 Nigerian nationals held with heroin worth Rs 4 crore

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested two Nigerian nationals for supplying heroin worth Rs 4 crore. Police said that the arrested persons were engaged in supplying drugs across the Delhi-NCR area. Accused persons Emanuel (33) and James (32) were arrested by the team when they had come to Prithvi Park in the Tilak Nagar area for supplying heroin to an unknown person.



When apprehended, 360 grams of white substance were recovered from the possession of Emanuel and (645) grams were recovered from the possession of James which was tested with a Field Testing Kit by the sleuths and found to be heroin, police confirmed. DCP Vichitra Veer said, "On May 21, based on a secret information a raiding team laid a trap near the designated spot. At 08:15 PM, two suspects of Nigerian origin were spotted on a white colour scooty... They were identified by the informer... Thereafter the Scooty rider was apprehended," the senior official mentioned.

The total quantity seized from both of them was found to be 1005 gms. A case under sections 21/25 NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station.

During the investigation, it was disclosed that both the accused came to India from Nigeria on a three months Visa in 2020. But after the expiry of the Visa, they continued to live illegally in the country. The accused were produced in Tis Hazari court on May 22 and have been remanded to two days of Police Custody for further investigation.