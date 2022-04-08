2 new automated parking lots to be built in S Delhi

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued work orders to two new parking lot constructions in its area. The civic body had earlier given anticipatory approval to the construction of the parking lots in Amar Colony and Punjabi Bagh during its latest standing committee meeting.



The two automated parking lots are being constructed in the areas keeping in mind the ease of citizens of Delhi and the busy markets/residential/commercial areas both Amar Colony and Punjabi Bagh cater to. Additionally, the Punjabi Bagh parking lot will also cater to the crowds visiting SDMC's Bharat Darshan Park.

The Punjabi Bagh Automated Parking lot is set to have approximately 280 car parking spaces and should be completed by next year as per SDMC officials. The automated parking lot in Amar Colony will have 70 car parking spaces approximately, and should be completed before next year. The tender for both

projects was approved by SDMC in March.

SDMC is seeking to solve South Delhi's parking dilemma by constructing several multi-layered parking spaces in areas under its jurisdiction.

The goal of the civic body is to decrease congested lanes caused by illegal parking on the roads of South Delhi. A civic body official stated that we are trying ease citizens by

ensuring there is enough space in markets, residential/commercial areas, etc to park"

SDMC for the ease of finding parking space has a functional app called "MyParking", with almost 10,000 users. Users can easily locate available parking spaces via the app as well as pay for the cost of parking tickets, raise issues and more.

The app's users have commented that the app is very useful and efficient. SDMC officials have also said that the civic body is constantly trying to identify feasible spots to construct more parking lots in the near future for the benefit of the citizens.