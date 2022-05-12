2 more held in Subhash Nagar shooting

New Delhi: The Delhi police claimed to solve the shocking firing incident that took place in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi on Saturday.

According to the police officials, the main conspirator Salman Tyagi was already lodged in the Tihar jail and he is the one who provided the weapons to the shooters.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Salman Tyagi (32) (Arrested from Tihar Jail), Adnan Tyagi (18), Faizal (25), and Raju aka Gunga (42) all of them are the residents of Tihar Village of West Delhi, the police also recovered a pistol, a country made weapon, 7 live cartridges and 2 empty magazines from their possession, DCP West Delhi Ghanshyam Bansal mentioned.

During the investigation, it was found that an accused Raju aka Gunga has knowingly provided his Scooty to the criminals that were used in the crime. Later, he was arrested on Sunday. On the other hand, another accused Paras aka Ansh Bohemia (20) was arrested by the team of the Special Cell on Monday.