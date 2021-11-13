2 more Covid deaths & 62 new cases, daily positivity up to 0.12%

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 after a gap of three weeks, and 62 fresh cases as the positivity rate rose to 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,093. The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,332. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The case positivity rate increased to 0.12 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin. A total of 49,874 tests — 38,408 RT-PCR and 11,466 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.



Meanwhile, a campaign to carry out house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of people who are yet to take a dose and those whose second shot is overdue got underway in the national capital on Friday.

The central government had recently launched a month-long Har Ghar Dastak campaign to ensure no person is left behind in the vaccination exercise.

According to a poster issued by the Delhi government, the drive will be carried out from November 12-27.

Walk-in vaccination facility for people going for their first or second dose, is open at all centres, and no prior registration is required, according to the poster.

People with severe physical disability, incapable of visiting nearest centre can contact authorities on prescribed numbers, which were shared in the poster.

On the other hand, the Delhi government has invited applications for setting up of medical oxygen plants and purchase of cryogenic tankers. The last date for online applications is November 26.