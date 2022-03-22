2-month-old girl killed, stuffed in microwave oven

New Delhi: A two-month-old girl child was allegedly strangled to death and left in a microwave oven as her parents longed for another son. The incident took place in the Chirag Dilli area of South Delhi on Monday. After the murder, the infant's body was hidden in a microwave oven lying on the terrace of the house, police said.



The family informed the police about the missing infant. After a search, the body of the child —Ananya Kaushik was found. The Malviya Nagar police station has taken the body in possession and sent it for autopsy. The family alleges the mother for killing her child.

However, at present, the police have started interrogation by registering a case of murder against unknown people, taking both the parents into custody. A police officer said that Gulshan Kaushik lives with his family in Chirag Delhi village. Apart from wife Dimple Kaushik, there was a four-year-old son and two-month-old daughter Ananya Kaushik in the family. Gulshan's mother and brother also live with him and Gulshan runs a grocery shop under the house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi Benita Mary Jaiker said, "On Monday around 5 pm, information was received about the disappearance of a girl child from Chirag Delhi village. After which the police team reached the spot. The child's grandmother and their neighbours were looking for her in the house.

During the search, the body was found in a malfunctioning microwave oven on the second floor of the house. In the preliminary investigation of the police, it has come to the fore that the deceased girl child was born on 27 January 2022. The girl's mother Dimple Kaushik wanted a son. Due to this she was upset after the birth of the daughter. If sources are to be believed, there was a fight between Dimple and her husband several times over this matter."

The senior cop also added that on Monday afternoon, when the grandmother was at the shop, they heard the sound of Gulshan's son's scream. Then everyone ran upstairs, where Dimple was beating her son by closing the gate. Gulshan and his brother tried to open the gate. But she did not open it. In such a situation, both the brothers broke the glass gate and went inside the house, and saved the son.

Meanwhile, Dimple fainted. After which both the brothers took Dimple and their son to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, where first aid was given to the son. According to doctors, the condition of the woman was absolutely fine. Gulshan returned home with Dimple and their son. Where he got information about the murder of the girl.

The grandmother of the deceased girl has expressed suspicion of killing the girl on Dimple. However, the police are still probing the matter. The relatives helped the police to find out the room in which the microwave oven was kept. It was locked from outside. When the family members reached the other side of the house looking for the girl, they were surprised to see the lock of the room. After which the gate of that room was broken and in the search inside, the girl was found kept inside the oven.