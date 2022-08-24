2 men held for duping people through fake e-commerce websites

new delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh through fake e-commerce websites, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.



The accused have been identified as Ravi Arora (31), a resident of Aaya Nagar, and Dinesh Sharma (39), a resident of Burari.

One person filed a complaint alleging that he was defrauded after he made payment to buy an AC from a website. He visited the website assuming it to be of a renowned brand and contacted on the mobile number mentioned there. Thereafter, he made a payment of Rs 28,472 for the AC, a senior police officer said.

When the AC was not delivered to him within the stipulated time, he again contacted on the phone number but found it to be switched off, the officer said.

Recently, there has been a spurt in such type of cyber fraud in which fake websites of leading brands offering franchise and dealerships and products are hosted by the fraudsters and the victims are cheated, police said.