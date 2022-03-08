'2 men beaten up in Ggm over their faith, 2 nabbed'

Gurugram: Two men identified as Abdur Rahman and Mohammad Azam were brutally beaten up while their attackers hurled religious slurs at them in Gurugram on Sunday night, with the victims saying they were targetted for their religion, the police here said on Monday.



According to Gurugram Police, the alleged incident took place around 9.15 pm when the two men were standing near Ramada Hotel in Sector 45.

As per Gurugram Police, one of the victims is a native of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh and had gone to the area to collect donations for a trust run by a madrasa.

In what may seem to be a case of hate crime, the victims who later reported the assault, have also alleged that the accused made derogatory remarks about their religion One of the victims also alleged that he was forcibly made to consume a white powdery substance as well.

They added that the attackers had beat them up and also snatched their mobile phones.

Following an official complaint, FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379 B (snatching), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Soon after registering the case, the police arrested two people for the assault — identified as Amit, who lived near where the attack occurred, and Praveen, a resident of Rajeev Nagar.

According to the complainants, on Sunday night Amit and Praveen arrived at Sector 45 in a white car and began questioning the victims, asking them why they were there. After this, the accused called their accomplice and began physically assaulting the two men.

After beating them black and blue and snatching their phones, the perpetrators also made one of the victims identified as Abdur Rahman consume a white powdery substance that they had fished out from their car.

Moreover, it is alleged that Amit also tried to snatch the victims' motorcycle, but he ended up leaving it at the crime scene before fleeing.

"We have arrested the two accused involved in this case. It has been alleged that the accused used derogatory remarks on their faith, assaulted them and snatched their phones. Following this, we have registered a case under relevant sections," said Aman Yadav ACP (Sadar).