2 members of banned Khalistan Zindabad Force terror group held

new delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two members of banned terrorist outfit from GT Karnal road in national Capital. Police said that they had raised a Khalistan flag on the eve of Independence Day at DC office in Punjab and also desecrated the Indian flag. Police identified the accused as Inderjeet Singh Gill (31) and Jaspal Singh (27). They were nabbed on August 29.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said on August 8, his maternal brother Jagga persuaded him to listen to a banned youtube channel named Sikhs For Justice and also told him to vote for Khalistan on a WhatsApp link to be sent by them and become

its member.

Gill subscribed the channel and started watching it. "On August 9, he received a WhatsApp link where he cast his vote for Khalistan. He further disclosed that one person namely Rana from the US and one other person deliver lectures on the channel delivering anti-India preachings and also telling Sikh youths to build Khalistan, waving Khalistan flag and tearing the Indian flag on August 14, 15 and 16," he said. Rana had declared a reward of $2,500 for waving the Khalistan flag and for tearing the Indian flag at Moga and a reward of $1,25,000 for doing the same on the Red Fort and other historical buildings. His friend Jaspal Singh is also from his village.

On August 11, Gill along with Singh and one Akashdeep Singh planned to wave Khalistan flag and tore off Indian flag at DC office, Moga, Punjab. After committing the incident they conveyed the whole episode to Rana on WhatsApp and sent all these videos to him which were uploaded on the channel and made viral.

After a couple of days, their associate Akashdeep was arrested by Moga police. Since then they both were on the run but were apprehended later.