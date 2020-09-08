2 members of Babbar Khalsa held

new delhi: Two suspected members of the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north-west Delhi, police said on Monday. The duo were planning targeted killings in various North Indian states on the directions of Khalistan movement leaders sponsored by Pakistan's ISI, they said. Seven pistols with 45 cartridges were recovered from their possession. The accused have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh (41) and Kulwant Singh (39), both residents of Ludhiana, the police said, adding that they were also wanted in some cases in Punjab.