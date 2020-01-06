2 lawyers who robbed cop's pistol during Tis Hazari clash identified
New Delhi: Delhi Police's Crime Branch has identified two lawyers who allegedly robbed a constable's pistol during a clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex but no action can be taken against them due to the high court's directions, officials said on Sunday.
The Crime Branch is probing the clash that occurred on November 2 in which 21 police personnel and several lawyers were injured, while 17 vehicles were vandalised.
In CCTV footage of the incident which took place around 4.10 pm, Constable Amit, who was posted as the operator of the then Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harender Singh, is seen being "badly beaten up" and his 9 mm government pistol being robbed, officials said.
