2 labourers suffocate to death while cleaning sewer in Noida

noida: Two labourers were suffocated to death while cleaning a sewer line without any safety gear in Phase-2 area of Noida. The two had stepped in to clear the sewar and fell unconscious.



According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu Singh (30), a resident of Bulandshahr and Shyam Babu (46), who hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said the incident took place in the sewer line in front of a textile company located at Hosiery Complex in Phase-2, Noida.

"The incident took place on Monday evening around 6:30 pm at a sewer located in the industrial area under Phase-2 police station. Two sanitation workers had stepped in to clean the sewer and fell unconcious after inhaling toxic fumes emanating from a gutter," Elamaran G, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (central Noida), said.

Police said that the two were rushed to a nearby hospital by other workers in the complex where one of them succumbed to his injuries late on Monday night while the other died during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Officials added that Sonu had started working at the company in March this year. "Currently none of the family members have filed any written complaint in the matter. The company management is carrying out negotiations with the workers' family members regarding compensation," an official said.