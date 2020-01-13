2 killed in Gr Noida road accident

Greater Noida: Two persons including an eight months old child were killed while five others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a tree in Badalpur area of Greater Noida on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 pm when all the victims, natives of chithera village in Dadri were returning from Loni area in Ghaziabad. "The victims were travelling in a Chevrolet beat car when the driver lost control over the vehicle while overtaking a truck at GT road in Badalpur area and the car collided into a tree killing two and injuring others" said Patnish Kumar, Station House officer of Badalpur police station.

Cops said that the deceased have been identified as Gaurav Bhati (25) and 8-months old Seenu. Among the injured were deceased infant's mother Pooja (22), his father Sonu (25), brother Binny (2)and uncle Ankit (22).

"The victim were rushed to nearby Mohan Swaroop Hospital but doctors referred Gaurav and the infant to a Ghaziabad hospital where they were declared dead on arrival" he added.