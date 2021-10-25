2 killed, 4 injured as car hits mini-bus on Yamuna e-way

Noida: Two persons were killed while four others including three Nigerian nationals were injured after a speeding car collided into a stationary mini-bus at Yamuna expressway on early Sunday morning.



The incident took place around 8 am when a mini-bus which was ferrying passengers to Delhi from Agra was parked along the roadside following a breakdown. Cops said that there were nine passengers in the mini bus who had come to visit Delhi from West Bengal.

Three Nigerians, including a woman, riding a red Honda Civic car at very high speed rammed into the traveller from behind killing two tourist while all the three Nigerians sustained severe injuries in the incident.

According to police, the deceased persons have been identified as 56-year old Swapan Bhattacharya and Saheb Mandela (24). At the time of incident both of them had come out to check the vehicle while the rest of passengers were inside, said police.

A senior police officer from Ecotech-I police station in Greater Noida said that the injured Nigerians have been identified as Lucy (23), John (25) and Dieumercik (25), all belong to Democratic Republic of the Congo. They have been living at rented accommodation in Greater Noida for past two years on student visa.

"It seems that the car was being driven at a speed of over 100 km/hour and the intensity of collision was such that the car was badly crushed and we had to use cutters to pull out victims from the mangled vehicle," said a senior police officer.

The officer further said that an FIR has been registered into the matter on the basis of compliant received from deceased's family.

"While police are investigating the case concerning all possible angles, we will also check if the occupants of car were under the influence of drugs. All the three Nigerian nationals are getting treatment at hospital and we will question them once their condition is stable," the officer added.