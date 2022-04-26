2 killed, 3 hurt after building collapses

New Delhi: Two labourers died and three others were rescued after a three-storey house that was undergoing renovation collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday, authorities here said. Another labourer, who was outside the dilapidated building at the time of the incident, had a narrow escape, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in the matter.



Around 1.25 pm, a PCR call was received at South Campus police station about the building collapse in Satya Niketan, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, "One labourer who was outside the building had a narrow escape. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment."

"Southwest district police with assistance from Delhi Fire Services and NDRF began the rescue operation at the spot and rescued all the five trapped labourers," he said. Two labourers died later and the remaining four are undergoing treatment, he said. An FIR has been registered under sections 304/308 IPC against the contractor and owner of the building, the police added.

The deceased have been identified as Bilal (40) and Naseem (35) and the injured as Md Firdaus, Aslam (17), Sarfaraz (25) and Musahid (19), the police said. The rescue operation lasted for over

three hours.

Earlier, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said, "We received a call around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173 here. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot."

"Since this building was in a congested area, the main challenge was to take the rescue vehicles inside. It was a difficult task," he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pressed its sniffer dogs into service to search for survivors, and used drilling equipment and cutters during the operation.

Amit, who runs a grocery shop near the building, said that he heard the building collapse and that he is still in shock about what had happened. "MCD should have taken action before, otherwise, this type of incident could happen again."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the incident "very sad" and said he was personally monitoring the situation. "This accident (building collapse) is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I myself am taking every information related to the incident," he tweeted in Hindi.

(With inputs from Jagisha Arora)