2 killed, 1 injured in clash over property dispute in Gr Noida

Noida: Two persons were killed while one other has been critically injured following clashes between



two factions over an ongoing property dispute in a village of Greater Noida on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident was reported from Girdharpur village in Badlapur area. The deceased has been identified as Amit (40), Sikar (30) while the injured person is Prem.

As per police, the two factions have always been at odds with each other because of an old feud over property in the village. Police too had earlier initiated proceedings of section 107/116 against two groups in connection a previous feud, said police.

Two persons of the village - Amit and Devendra were into rivalry over property while on Monday morning Amit, along with some persons of his side, had gone to meet gram Pradhan in order to settle down the matter.

Devendra also joined the conversation along with his men and an altercation broke out, following which, Amit fired a bullet in air while his distant brother Sikar slapped Devendra.

"Devendra opened fire during the altercation and the bullet hit three persons who were rushed to private hospital where doctors declared two persons dead on arrival while one person is getting treatment at hospital. An FIR has been registered into the matter and further investigations are underway," said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.