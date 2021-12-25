2 kids die during bonfire outside house in Noida

Noida: In a tragic incident, two out of three children, died from burn injuries from a bonfire while another child is critical, said police on Friday. The incident took place in Gejha village under phase-II police station area of Noida when the three were sitting near bonfire outside their house on Thursday night.



According to police, the deceased children were aged 2 years and 6 years, both girls, while the child who is still battling for life is aged 8-year. The child has been hospitalised at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi with severe burn injuries.

"The matter was reported to police on Friday morning. The family has told police that children were sitting near the bonfire amid chilling winters while the elders were inside house. Accidentally, one of the three children came into contact with fire while the other two children tried to save her. The fire quickly spread through their woollen clothes leading to severe burn injuries," a senior police officer of phase-II police station said.

Police said when the family members of the chidlren heard their cries and rushed out to help them, they were taken to a nearby private hospital from where they were referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

A doctor from nearby private hospital where the children were rushed immediately after incident said that the victims sustained more than 80 per cent burn injuries. "The injuries were severe and we have to refer them to higher medical center," the doctor said.

In another incident, a speeding truck ran over an 8-year-old boy in Saraswati Kunj Colony in Greater Noida West area on Friday. While the child died on the spot, the locals in large number along with family members of the deceased blocked the main road demanding police actions.

The incident took place on Friday evening under Bisrakh police station area. After the incident, the truck driver managed to flee the spot leaving the truck behind even after a crowd ran behind to chase him. Heavy police force was pressed into actions after locals started protesting at the spot.

A senior police officer from Bisrakh police station said that they have seized the truck and are trying to identify the driver based on the vehicle's registration number. "A case under relevant sections of IPC is being registered and the culprit will be arrested soon," the officer added.