2 Kenyan nationals found dead in Gurugram PG room

Gurugram: Two Kenyan nationals including a woman and her male friend were found dead in a room where the woman was staying as a paying guest for over a year. The deceased have been identified as David (male) and Ruth (female).



According to the law enforcement officials, the age of both the persons were in their mid 30's.

The bodies were recovered by the neighbours on Monday night after a the long and continuous stench from the room forced them to break open the door.

The sight thereon for the neighbours was shocking and horrific as the bodies of the two Kenyan nationals were found in the washroom.

While the body of David was found to be hanging from the hook of the geyser, Ruth was found lying on the

floor.

The law enforcement officials have still not been able to ascertain the main cause of Ruth's death and are waiting for the autopsy report.

Prima facie, the case that was earlier believed to be a suicide also took a new turn when the law enforcement officials found no suicide note in the room.

Moreover, sources in the Gurugram police have also claimed that there may be a possibility that David would have first murdered Ruth and then committed suicide. The angle of usage of drugs is also being examined by the Gurugram cops.

Even though the Gurugram Police have begun the initial stages of investigation they are also waiting for the families of both the Kenyan nationals to come to India for other processes to take place after the death of their kin was informed to the Kenyan embassy.

The law enforcement officials are also trying to get more information about David and his occupation.

While there is still a suspicion on David's character, Ruth on the other hand was employed as a primary teacher in one of the prominent private schools in the city and had been residing in Gurugram for year-and-a half.

"At present, it will be too premature for us to give the detail of what exactly would have transpired in the room where the two Kenyan nationals died. The post mortem report will give our team a clear understanding. We will also talk to the families when they come to India," said an official from Gurugram Police who is an Investigating Officer (IO) in the

case.