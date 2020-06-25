2 Jamia students questioned in North-East Delhi riots case

New Delhi: In connection with one of the cases related to the February riots in North-East Delhi, two students of Jamia Millia Islamia have been called by Delhi Police special cell for questioning at their Lodhi colony office in South Delhi.



The two students Suyash Tripathi, a law student and Arsalan Ahmed an MSW student of Jamia Millia were sent a legal notice to join the investigation in connection with FIR number 59/2020 which attracts charges including murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and unlawful assembly among others. Both reached the Delhi police special cell office on Wednesday at

around 11 am.

This comes a day after Delhi High court granted bail to Jamia Millia student Safoora Zargar who is pregnant and was booked for her alleged role in North East riots. Earlier, Jamia students like Meeran Haider, a PhD student , Gulfisha fatima , an MBA graduate beside others have been booked for Delhi riots.

Pinjra tod activist Devangna Kalita and Natasha Narwal have already been booked under stringent charges in Delhi riots case.