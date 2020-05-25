2 injured in scuffle between groups in Delhi's Maujpur area, cross FIRs filed
New Delhi: Police on Sunday registered cross FIRs after two men were injured following a scuffle between two groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, an official said.
The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
In a video that surfaced online, a man alleged that he and his brother had gone to buy medicines for his child in the morning and on their way back, their bike ran out of petrol and a group of four-five men stopped them.
He claimed that the group members pulled him and his brother into a parking lot and passed communal slurs. However, the group claimed that they were thrashed by the two men.
Police said two people were injured in the scuffle.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya declined any communal angle to the incident and said that it was a fight between both the parties over some petty issue and all of them were equally involved in it.
"We are verifying the claims made by both the parties. However, investigation has not revealed any communal angle but based on the complaints from both sides, we have registered cross FIRs in the matter," he said.
