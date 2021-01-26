2, including juvenile, held for stabbing man over playing cards

new delhi: Two persons, including a juvenile, were arrested for allegedly stabbing a person after the latter tried to dissuade them from playing cards, the Delhi Police said on Monday.



On January 23, a PCR call was received from a woman who claimed that her son had been stabbed, following which police rushed to the spot in Taimoor Nagar where the injured Jumman was found in an unconscious state. He was shifted to a hospital but was unfit to give a statement, police said. However, his mother told police that her son had returned home injured after which he allegedly told her that one Anna and one juvenile had attacked him with a knife.

Police began investigation and soon nabbed both the accused who allegedly disclosed that when they were playing cards near Yamuna Pushta, the accused allegedly came and asked them not to play cards there, after which they attacked him.