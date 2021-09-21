2 IB officials booked for cheating man on pretext of job in MHA

New Delhi: Recently, the Delhi Police have registered a case of cheating against two Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers for duping money from a man with a false promise of a job in the Ministry of Home Affairs. The victim, Pradeep Kumar, who is a resident of Dadri of UP, informed the police that the two officials duped Rs. 17 lakh from him. Kumar informed the Millennium Post that he first gave a written complaint to the Prime Minister's office in the last year regarding the defrauding, and then at the Parliament Street Police Station and later it was transferred to the North Avenue police station.



Both the officers have been identified as security assistant Mahendra Gusain and assistant- sub-inspector Pramod Kumar. The victim also informed, both the IB officers provided him forged document of appointment letter. In January 2014, Pradeep first came in contact with Pramod Kumar, who is also from his native village in Dadri. Later he met Mahendra through Pramod. The duo informed Pradeep that some vacancies have been notified by the Postal Department of home ministry for which he is eligible to be a postgraduate.

Moreover, they asked for the partial amount of Rs. 10 lakh as a training fee and the rest amount to be paid to a senior official in the ministry for processing his application, they informed. The complainant paid the entire above-mentioned amount in three instalments, the first of Rs. 10 lakh, and two instalments of each Rs. 3.5 lakh in cash.

Pradeep also informed cops that they called him near North Block and provided him with an application form and he handed over the money to them. Later in January 2014, he received several letters of appointment and other communications from the MHA except for the joining letter. The documents seemed genuine, the victim informed.

But after some time, while he still yet to receive the joining letter, got suspicious and asked for his money refund from the duo. While contacted, Pradeep mentioned, "I was asking them to refund my money, which I was arranged by selling our ancestral land." Further, to make it genuine both the imposters sent Rs. 80,000 to the victim's bank account as his salary. Meanwhile, Pradeep came to know that there are many others got victimized by these two fraudsters, but they did not register any complaints. He further informed that he asked for the money refund continuously for six to seven years but there was no other way left, apart from going by a legal way.

On September 14, the city police registered an FIR in the North Avenue PS against both Mahinder Gusain and Pramod Kumar under various sections of cheating. During the investigation, police learnt that an internal inquiry by the IB is already going on against both the officers and fraudsters. They have been suspended by the department, a senior police official informed.

A source said that on December 12, 2019, both of them were stopped outside gate number 4 of the MHA by some victims and they got into a scuffle while demanding their money back. This was reported to the senior officials and both were suspended while an inter-departmental enquiry.