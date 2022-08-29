2 held for murdering trader in Bankura

KOLKATA: Two persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a footwear businessman in Bankura.



The businessman identified as Syed Md. Taufiq was found murdered in Saltora area of Bankura.

According to sources, Taufiq a resident of Jamuria was a businessman. He had some dealing related to the business with Md. Zilan alias Goldi of Hirapur in Asansol. Taufiq reportedly had borrowed about Rs 10 lakh from Zilan in multiple phases. But Taufiq allegedly was not returning the money despite Zilan asking him to repay the loan.On Thursday night, Taufiq mysteriously gone missing from Jamuria. His family members lodged a missing diary at the Jamuria police station and also doubted Zilan's involvement as he was pressurising Taufiq for the loan repayment. On Friday Taufiq's body was found wrapped in a lungi from the Biharinath hill area of Saltora in Bankura.

Taufiq's identity was established by the cops of Saltora police station from the all concerned message sent by the Jamuria police station. During the probe, cops traced Zilan and picked him up on Sunday. Police also nabbed his associate identified as Bhutto. Cops came to know that on Thursday night Zilan and Bhutto were having food with Taufiq when they mixed some sort of sedative in the food. When Taufiq fell unconscious he was strangled to death.