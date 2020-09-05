2 held for misbehaving with couple in Paschim Vihar

new delhi: Two men were arrested on Thursday for harassing a couple allegedly while drinking in public at Outer Ring Road in Pashchim Vihar here, Delhi police said. In a video that has gone viral on social media, two men, Karan Chopra (36) and Satpreet Singh (35) are heard using foul language while threatening the couple with violence.



Following the incident, complainant Akshit Nanda filed a police complaint after which an investigation was initiated. Subsequently, the two accused were arrested and their car has also been seized.

While Chopra used to work at his father's private financing firm, Singh was an architect with a private builder, police said. According to police, the incident occurred after one of the accused's wife went to a nearby eatery to purchase some items.

Meanwhile, both the men were consuming alcohol inside their car which was blocking the way. Subsequently, as the victim honked repeatedly, a heated argument ensued. In the video, one of the men is also seen banging on the window of the victim's car.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and supported the victim, saying, "Open liquor consumption is a crime in Delhi. Have directed 'Excise Commisioner' to take strict & exemplary action. Hope Delhi police would also take strict action. Let's establish that 'Car-o-bar' can result into 'behind bars'."