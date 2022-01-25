2 held for duping woman on pretext of giving loan

KOLKATA: Two youths were arrested by the cops of Lake Town police station for duping a woman on the pretext of providing a huge amount of loan using fake loan sanction applications.

According to sources, Kaberi Saha, a resident of Lake Town, A block was in need of a loan.

She found a smartphone application styled as 'Instant Loan' and applied for a loan there. Despite her application was sanctioned for a loan worth a good amount of money, she actually received around Rs 50000. It had been alleged that after a few days she started receiving calls from unknown numbers demanding the interest and principal amount. Saha also alleged that her phone was hacked and the fraudsters started blackmailing her by saying that they would send her pictures to all the people whose phone numbers were stored in the mobile phone.