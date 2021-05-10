2 held for cheating people on pretext of providing ICU beds

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Two people were arrested for allegedly taking money from people and then cheating them on the pretext of arranging ICU beds equipped with ventilators for COVID-19 patents at hospitals here, police said.



The duo was apprehended by GT Road Kotwali police and SWAT personnel.

They have been identified as Mayank (24) and Pradeep (28), and police have recovered Rs 1.95 lakh from their possession, a senior officer said.

Mayank was the mastermind and he confessed that he along with his two accomplices Chirag and Amit duped people, police said.

Chirag and Amit posed as doctors of a hospital and enquired about health status of patients, they said

Another person, Gautam Varshney took money as "admission amount in advance in fake accounts which were generated by him in the names of hospitals, police said.

Chirag, Amit and Varshney were given 30 per cent commission, they said, adding that they will be nabbed soon.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly duping customers by pretending to sell oxygen concentrators and later going incommunicado after receiving payment.

The accused, identified as one 24-year-old Pawan Kumar, used to post advertisements on various social media platforms by the name of Jain Oxygen Agency based in Faridabad and also put in fake numbers.

The complainant in the case claimed that she came across a Whatsapp forward where the accused had posted an advertisement claiming that one cylinder was available for Rs. 25,000. However, when the victim got in touch with him and booked the same, Kumar received the amount through an online transaction and later went incommunicado.

Following this, police filed a case in the matter and after gathering intelligence, nabbed the accused person.