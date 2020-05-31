2 gunned down in suspected gang war in North-East Delhi

New Delhi: In just two days, two members of Nasir gang have been shot dead in North East Delhi. Both pumped with several bullets by suspected Chenu gang members in a day.



A youth named Haider was shot dead by gunmen on bike in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Thursday. Haider was targeted when he was standing with his friends outside his house in North Ghonda in Bhajanpura. The gunmen who came on bikes after scaring away his friends shot multiple rounds at Haider. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Haider was famous by the nickname 'Chanakya' and was a close associate of Nasir gang. Haider also ran a You tube channel. The incident left the area residents in a state of shock as the gunmen managed to carry weapons in the area when the cops are on high alert amid the lockdown.

Some hours before another man Rashid Mirza was gunned down by two men in Chauhan Banger in Jafrabad area of North East Delhi. He was shot in his head and died on the spot. Rashid's friend who was with him also suffered gunshot wound and was rushed to Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital. Rashid too is said to be associated with Nasir gang and was out on bail in a murder case. An alert constable Anuj who was there at the time of incident reached the spot when the alarm was raised and managed to catch one of the assailants while one managed to flee.

"Constable Anuj showed exemplary bravery and caught one one asaailant from the spot. He has been identified as 22 year old Bharat," said DCP North East Ved Prakash Surya.

Since both Rashid and Haider were associates of notorious Nasir gang in the Jafrabad area, suspicion is raised towards Chenu gang which has been in a fight for the supremacy of the area. Both Nasir and Chenu gang have indulged in several gangwar in the past in which more than a dozen persons have died in the past. After the two murders Delhi police has stepped up vigil in the area and has rounded up several suspects in both murder cases.