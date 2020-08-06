2 gangsters nabbed by Delhi Police in Haryana: Officials

New Delhi: Two most wanted gangsters were arrested by Delhi Police after a brief chase in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.



The accused have been identified as Ankit Gujjar (28), a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil (29), a resident of Dakshin Puri here. They were carrying cash reward on their arrest, the officials said.

Gujjar had reportedly joined hands with another gangster Rohit Chaudhary to form Chaudhary-Gujjar gang and they were keen on expanding their network in South Delhi.

Several other gangsters of South Delhi joined this gang and were living together in Neemrana, Rajasthan along with their leaders, a senior police officer said.

"Police got a tip-off that the gang members will be moving from Kherki Daula toll way towards Jhajjhar, Haryana, following which a trap was laid and the accused were identified in a car.

"Sensing police presence, they sped off from the spot. The accused persons were nabbed near Jhajjhar, Haryana around 6 pm on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Khushwah said.

In 2019, Gujjar had killed one Vinod in his village as he was planning to fight the panchayat elections against him.

Thereafter, Gujjar fled from his village and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest by UP Police.