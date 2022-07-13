2 gangs of snatchers busted

noida: With the arrest of 11 people and detention of two juvenile, the Gautam Budh Nagar police claimed to have busted two gangs of interstate snatchers. Police said that over three dozen cases of robbery, snatching and other street crimes are registered against these people at police stations across Delhi-NCR.



Noida's Sector 63 police station has busted one of these gangs and have arrested five miscreants and recovered 15 mobile phones worth Rs 3 lakh and two motorcycles from their possession. All the arrested persons lived in Delhi and Ghaziabad. "The gang stole the motorcycle from Delhi. The miscreants told police that one of the phones recovered was snatched from a boy walking on road in C-Block of Sector-63. Another bike was stolen from Ghaziabad," Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said.

"The gang would snatch mobile phones from people in Noida and Ghaziabad and sell them in Delhi and nearby areas. They also told police that they sell these mobile phones on the way to the poor at cheap prices. Other gang members would also help them in selling the phones in the market," Chander added.

Another gang of snatchers was busted by the Noida's sector 113 police station which nabbed eight snatchers, including two juveniles and recovered 40 mobile phones from their possession. The accused were caught near Sorkha village at 4 am on Monday during police checking in the area.

The minors have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.